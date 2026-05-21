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Tommy Henry News: Returns from elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:18am

Henry (elbow) has posted an 8.18 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 7:4 BB:K in 11 innings through three starts with Triple-A Reno since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 7.

Henry didn't make any appearances in the majors or minors after June 10 last season after undergoing what was reported as a traditional Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. Given the timing of the surgery, Henry had been expected to be on the shelf for most of the 2026 campaign, but Jack Sommers of SI.com relayed April 21 that the previous report was erroneous, and the southpaw had actually opted for an internal brace procedure on his elbow. The procedure ended up shaving considerable time off of Henry's rehab program, as he was able to begin pitching in rehab games in the lower levels of the minors by mid-April, about 10 months after he went under the knife. Though he made a speedy return from the elbow operation, Henry has struggled to regain command and control since joining the Reno rotation and is unlikely to be a factor at the big-league level anytime soon.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
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