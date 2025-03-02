Tommy Henry News: Throws three relief innings

Henry allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless relief innings in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.

Henry followed starter Zac Gallen, throwing innings three through five, and appears headed for a long relief job or a spot in the rotation at Triple-A Reno. The left-hander made 27 starts (29 appearances) between the majors and minors in 2024 and was far more effective in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, where he ranked fourth in ERA (4.25) among pitchers with at least 20 starts.