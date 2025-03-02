Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Henry headshot

Tommy Henry News: Throws three relief innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 6:19am

Henry allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless relief innings in Saturday's spring game against Colorado.

Henry followed starter Zac Gallen, throwing innings three through five, and appears headed for a long relief job or a spot in the rotation at Triple-A Reno. The left-hander made 27 starts (29 appearances) between the majors and minors in 2024 and was far more effective in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, where he ranked fourth in ERA (4.25) among pitchers with at least 20 starts.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now