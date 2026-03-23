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Tommy Kahnle News: Doesn't make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Red Sox reassigned Kahnle to minor-league camp Monday.

Kahnle agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday. It looked like the veteran right-hander had a decent shot at making the team's Opening Day roster as a member of bullpen, but that won't be the case after being reassigned Monday. Kahnle has no minor-league options left, so it's unclear whether he'll stay with Boston or request a release and try his luck elsewhere.

Tommy Kahnle
Boston Red Sox
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