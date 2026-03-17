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Tommy Kahnle News: Joins Boston on minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Red Sox signed Kahnle to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Boston is quite familiar with Kahnle, as he's spent about half of his 11-year career with the Yankees. The righty reliever compiled a 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 50:31 K:BB over 63 innings spanning 63 regular-season appearances with Detroit last year. He was frequently deployed in high-leverage situations and notched nine saves (on 14 chances) and 16 holds. While Kahnle seems set to join the Red Sox in camp as a non-roster invitee, he has a good chance of being part of the big-league bullpen.

Tommy Kahnle
Boston Red Sox
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