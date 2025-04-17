Tommy Kahnle News: Logs third save

Kahnle tossed two scoreless innings in Thursday's 6-1 win over Kansas City to earn his third save of the season.

Kahnle inherited two baserunners when he was called in for the eighth inning, but he was able to force two-straight groundouts (the first of which resulted in a double play) to get out of the frame unscathed. He came back out for the ninth inning and needed just nine pitches to retire the side and register his third save of the 2025 campaign. Kahnle has a 1.29 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB across seven innings to start the season.