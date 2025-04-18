Tommy Kahnle News: Notches save No. 4

Kahnle struck out a batter and gave up a walk in two-thirds of an inning to collect his fourth save of the season in Friday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

The Tigers put Kenta Maeda on the mound with a 7-1 lead to begin the ninth inning, but he was pulled after allowing a run and loading the bases while recording just one out. Kahnle then took the hill and walked the first batter he saw to make it a 7-3 ballgame, but the 35-year-old bounced back by striking out Cavan Biggio and getting Drew Waters to line out, putting an end to Friday's festivities. With four saves on the year, Kahnle has seemingly taken a firm hold of the closer job in Detroit and now owns a 1.17 ERA and 0.52 WHIP through 7.2 frames.