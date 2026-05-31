Tommy Kahnle News: Preparing to opt out of deal
Kahnle is expected to opt out of his minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday if he isn't added to the major-league roster, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
After signing late in spring training with Boston, Kahnle stayed behind at the Red Sox's complex in Florida to begin the minor-league season before reporting to Triple-A Worcester in the second week of April. He's been excellent thus far for the Triple-A club, posting a 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB in 19.1 innings. If the Red Sox aren't able to find a spot on the roster for the 36-year-old righty, he shouldn't have too much trouble securing a major-league deal in free agency in light of his strong start to the season.
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