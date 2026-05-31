Tommy Kahnle headshot

Tommy Kahnle News: Preparing to opt out of deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Kahnle is expected to opt out of his minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Monday if he isn't added to the major-league roster, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

After signing late in spring training with Boston, Kahnle stayed behind at the Red Sox's complex in Florida to begin the minor-league season before reporting to Triple-A Worcester in the second week of April. He's been excellent thus far for the Triple-A club, posting a 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB in 19.1 innings. If the Red Sox aren't able to find a spot on the roster for the 36-year-old righty, he shouldn't have too much trouble securing a major-league deal in free agency in light of his strong start to the season.

Tommy Kahnle
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Kahnle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Kahnle See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
241 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
301 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
317 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
338 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
360 days ago