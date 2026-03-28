Tommy Kahnle News: Stays behind in Florida

Kahnle remained in Florida to build up for the regular season in a more controlled environment, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kahnle was a late addition to Boston's training camp, signing just seven days before the regular-season opener, and failed to secure a roster spot before the Red Sox headed north. He will eventually go to Triple-A Worcester, but is listed as on the "development list," meaning he's not yet on the WooSox's active roster. Kahnle is locked into his deal through at least May 1, when an upward-mobility clause kicks in that allows him to pursue other opportunities. If he pitches well at Triple-A, then Kahnle is expected to be part of Boston's bullpen before then.