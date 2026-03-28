Tommy Kahnle headshot

Tommy Kahnle News: Stays behind in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 7:29am

Kahnle remained in Florida to build up for the regular season in a more controlled environment, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kahnle was a late addition to Boston's training camp, signing just seven days before the regular-season opener, and failed to secure a roster spot before the Red Sox headed north. He will eventually go to Triple-A Worcester, but is listed as on the "development list," meaning he's not yet on the WooSox's active roster. Kahnle is locked into his deal through at least May 1, when an upward-mobility clause kicks in that allows him to pursue other opportunities. If he pitches well at Triple-A, then Kahnle is expected to be part of Boston's bullpen before then.

Tommy Kahnle
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Kahnle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Kahnle See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
177 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
237 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
253 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
274 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
296 days ago