Tommy Nance Injury: Could begin throwing soon

Manager John Schneider believes that it's a "best case" scenario for Nance's forearm, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Nance can begin throwing again later in the week to work through his right forearm discomfort. The right-hander has been a solid piece for the Toronto bullpen with a 1.99 ERA in 30 appearances during 2025 and a 3.86 across 20 appearances in 2026.