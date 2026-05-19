Tommy Nance Injury: Could begin throwing soon
Manager John Schneider believes that it's a "best case" scenario for Nance's forearm, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Nance can begin throwing again later in the week to work through his right forearm discomfort. The right-hander has been a solid piece for the Toronto bullpen with a 1.99 ERA in 30 appearances during 2025 and a 3.86 across 20 appearances in 2026.
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