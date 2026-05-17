Tommy Nance Injury: Lands on IL
The Blue Jays placed Nance on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right forearm discomfort.
Nance tossed a clean inning with one strikeout Saturday versus Detroit, but he appears to have come away from that outing with a sore forearm. The right-hander has been working primarily in low-leverage situations for Toronto, notching one hold while posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB over 21 innings spanning 20 appearances. Lefty reliever Adam Macko was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday to take Nance's spot in the big-league bullpen.
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