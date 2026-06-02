Tommy Nance Injury: Throwing live BP
Nance (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Nance was cleared to begin throwing off a mound Thursday, and he seems to be making considerable progress in his recovery now that he's resumed facing live hitters. He's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and a return from the injured list may come shortly afterward.
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