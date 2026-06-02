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Tommy Nance Injury: Throwing live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Nance (forearm) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nance was cleared to begin throwing off a mound Thursday, and he seems to be making considerable progress in his recovery now that he's resumed facing live hitters. He's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and a return from the injured list may come shortly afterward.

Tommy Nance
Toronto Blue Jays
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