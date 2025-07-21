Tommy Nance News: Collects first hold of 2025
Nance struck out three over 1.2 perfect relief innings to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The 34-year-old right-hander was called up to bolster an injury-ravaged Toronto bullpen last weekend, and Nance has been surprisingly effective, allowing just an unearned run over three appearances and 3.2 innings with a 5:1 K:BB. With the Blue Jays likely to add more depth at the trade deadline and set to get setup options like Yimi Garcia (ankle/elbow) and Nick Sandlin (elbow) back in the next couple weeks, Nance's stay in the majors could end up being fairly brief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now