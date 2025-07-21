Menu
Tommy Nance News: Collects first hold of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Nance struck out three over 1.2 perfect relief innings to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The 34-year-old right-hander was called up to bolster an injury-ravaged Toronto bullpen last weekend, and Nance has been surprisingly effective, allowing just an unearned run over three appearances and 3.2 innings with a 5:1 K:BB. With the Blue Jays likely to add more depth at the trade deadline and set to get setup options like Yimi Garcia (ankle/elbow) and Nick Sandlin (elbow) back in the next couple weeks, Nance's stay in the majors could end up being fairly brief.

