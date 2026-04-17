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Tommy Nance News: Stuck with loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Nance (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He didn't strike out a batter.

The 35-year-old right-hander gave up a couple baserunners after replacing Patrick Corbin in the sixth inning with the score tied 1-1, but he was able to escape without giving up a run. Nance wasn't so lucky in the seventh -- a leadoff walk to Garrett Mitchell wound up leading to the game-winning run after three straight bunts by Milwaukee. Nance isn't part of Toronto's usual high-leverage crew, and while he does have a 9:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings to begin the season, that comes with a 7.04 ERA and 1.83 WHIP.

Tommy Nance
Toronto Blue Jays
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