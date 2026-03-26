Tommy Nance News: Will begin season in bullpen
Nance has claimed a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.
The 35-year-old grabbed one of the last spots in the bullpen despite a 6.75 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB in 5.1 spring innings, but his lack of minor-league options likely tipped the scales in his favor. Nance was more impressive in 2025, delivering a 1.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB over 31.2 innings for Toronto with two wins and five holds in 30 appearances.
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