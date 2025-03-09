Tommy Pham Injury: Labels early exit as precautionary

Pham (hip) characterized his early exit from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers as a precautionary move, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "In the season, I'd play through it," Pham said of his tight left hip. "In the season, I don't miss any time with this. It's just because it's second week of March, spring training. You don't have to push it."

While Pham's comments offer hope that his hip injury is only a minor concern, he may be withheld from the lineup for a few days until he returns to full health. Pham went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a strikeout prior to departing Sunday's contest.