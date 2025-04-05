Tommy Pham Injury: Sitting Saturday due to illness
Pham (illness) isn't in the lineup for Pittsburgh's matchup against the Yankees on Saturday.
Pham was pulled from Friday's game against New York due to the illness after making just one plate appearance. He'll get at least another day to recover Saturday. In Pham's stead, Jack Suwinski is starting in left field while Alexander Canario is occupying Suwinski's usual spot in right.
