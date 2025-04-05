Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham Injury: Sitting Saturday due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 11:07am

Pham (illness) isn't in the lineup for Pittsburgh's matchup against the Yankees on Saturday.

Pham was pulled from Friday's game against New York due to the illness after making just one plate appearance. He'll get at least another day to recover Saturday. In Pham's stead, Jack Suwinski is starting in left field while Alexander Canario is occupying Suwinski's usual spot in right.

