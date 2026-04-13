Tommy Pham News: Added to big-league roster

The Mets selected Pham's contract from Single-A St. Lucie on Monday.

Signed to a minor-league contract in late March, Pham knocked some rust off in the minors with five games at St. Lucie, going 2-for-12 with a 3:3 K:BB. The Mets figure to use the 38-year-old outfielder primarily against left-handed pitching.