Tommy Pham News: Added to big-league roster
The Mets selected Pham's contract from Single-A St. Lucie on Monday.
Signed to a minor-league contract in late March, Pham knocked some rust off in the minors with five games at St. Lucie, going 2-for-12 with a 3:3 K:BB. The Mets figure to use the 38-year-old outfielder primarily against left-handed pitching.
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