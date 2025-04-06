Tommy Pham News: Back in action Sunday

Pham (illness) will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees.

Pham was out of the lineup Saturday's 10-4 loss due to the illness that resulted in him being pulled early in Friday's game, but he was still healthy enough to make two plate appearances off the bench. The 37-year-old has seemingly experienced no setbacks in his recovery from the ailment and will take back his normal spot in the outfield in the series finale.