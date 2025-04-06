Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Pham (illness) will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Yankees.

Pham was out of the lineup Saturday's 10-4 loss due to the illness that resulted in him being pulled early in Friday's game, but he was still healthy enough to make two plate appearances off the bench. The 37-year-old has seemingly experienced no setbacks in his recovery from the ailment and will take back his normal spot in the outfield in the series finale.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now