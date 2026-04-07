Tommy Pham News: Could be ready by next week

Pham is set to play for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, and he made need only 3-5 games in the minors before being ready for a promotion, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets suddenly have an opening in left field with Juan Soto (calf) landing on the IL, and Pham could be an option to fill in as soon as next week. In the meantime, Brett Baty (thumb), Tyrone Taylor and Jared Young will split the available outfield corner reps. The 38-year-old Pham slashed .245/.330/.370 over 120 games for the Pirates last season with 10 homers, five steals, 44 runs and 52 RBI.