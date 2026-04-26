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Tommy Pham News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pham was designated for assignment by the Mets following Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Pham went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the team's 3-1 loss to Colorado in the matinee of Sunday's doubleheader, and he did not appear in the nightcap, which New York also lost 3-0. The outfielder went 0-for-13 with a run scored, a walk and seven punchouts while appearing in nine contests with the Mets after having his contract selected from Single-A Lucie on April 13. Pham will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll have the opportunity to either elect free agency or report to Triple-A Syracuse.

Tommy Pham
New York Mets
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