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Tommy Pham News: Expected to be called up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pham is expected to be called up to the Mets' major-league roster Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Pham will join the big-league clue ahead of New York's three-game set on the road against the Dodgers. The 38-year-old will provide the team with an additional option in the outfield with Juan Soto (calf) still sidelined. Pham signed a minor-league contract with the team in late March, so he'll have to be added to the 40-man roster before being called up.

Tommy Pham
New York Mets
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