Tommy Pham News: Grabs MiLB deal from Mets
The Mets signed Pham to a minor-league contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Pham will be paid $2.25 million if he gets onto the major-league roster and has an April 25 opt-out date. The 38-year-old outfielder presumably will report to Triple-A Syracuse soon and is a good bet to be called up in the coming weeks if the Mets like what they see. Pham slashed .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases over 120 games with the Pirates in 2025.
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