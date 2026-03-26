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Tommy Pham News: Grabs MiLB deal from Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

The Mets signed Pham to a minor-league contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pham will be paid $2.25 million if he gets onto the major-league roster and has an April 25 opt-out date. The 38-year-old outfielder presumably will report to Triple-A Syracuse soon and is a good bet to be called up in the coming weeks if the Mets like what they see. Pham slashed .245/.330/.370 with 10 home runs and five stolen bases over 120 games with the Pirates in 2025.

Tommy Pham
New York Mets
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