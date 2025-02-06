Tommy Pham News: Inks one-year deal with Pittsburgh

The Pirates signed Pham to a one-year, $4 million contract Thursday, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

It's a good landing spot for Pham, who could get regular reps in right field, assuming the plan is for Andrew McCutchen to be a full-time designated hitter. Pham, who turns 37 in March, slashed .248/.305/.368 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases over 116 regular-season contests between the White Sox, Cardinals and Royals last season.