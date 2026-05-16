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Tommy Pham News: Latches on with O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Pham signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Pham was let go by the Mets in late April after going 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts across nine games. He'll receive a chance to redeem himself in the Orioles organization, though he's unlikely to serve as more than bench depth at this stage in his career.

Tommy Pham
Baltimore Orioles
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