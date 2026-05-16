Tommy Pham News: Latches on with O's
Pham signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Pham was let go by the Mets in late April after going 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts across nine games. He'll receive a chance to redeem himself in the Orioles organization, though he's unlikely to serve as more than bench depth at this stage in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Pham See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Pham See More