Tommy Pham News: Modest three-game hitting streak

Pham went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Angels.

Pham has had a poor start to his tenure with the Pirates, as he failed to record multiple hits across his first 18 starts. That streak ended Sunday when he delivered a pair of hits, and he now has at least one knock in three straight games. Pham is still hitting only .184 with seven runs scored, six RBI and three steals across 86 plate appearances.