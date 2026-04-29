Tommy Pham News: Reaches free agency
Pham elected to become a free agent Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Pham cleared waivers after being removed from the Mets' 40-man roster but has opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The veteran outfielder went hitless during his brief time with the Mets. Pham turned 38 in March and will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.
Tommy Pham
Free Agent
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