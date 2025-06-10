Menu
Tommy Pham News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 1:39pm

Pham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Pham started in left field for four of Pittsburgh's first six games in June, but he finds himself on the bench Tuesday for the third straight contest. The veteran outfielder is batting .275 in his past 13 games but is without an extra-base hit since April 27. Adam Frazier is making his second straight start in left field after Alexander Canario started Sunday's contest, as the Pirates continue to use a heavy rotation at the position.

