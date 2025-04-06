Tommy Pham News: Walks off Yankees

Pham went 1-for-4 with two RBI and three strikeouts Sunday against the Yankees.

Pham returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to record his first RBI of the season, and he delivered a walk-off RBI double six frames later. While there were some positives to his performance, Pham still has just three hits and three walks across 35 plate appearances while striking out at a 31.4 percent clip to begin the campaign.