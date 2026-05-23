Tommy Troy headshot

Tommy Troy News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Diamondbacks selected Troy's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

With Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) landing on the injured list Saturday, the Diamondbacks will call upon Troy to add depth to their position-player group. The 24-year-old has slashed .307/.397/.449 with three homers, 28 RBI, 39 runs and six steals through 205 plate appearances at Reno, and he's capable of playing in the outfield and middle infield. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.

Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Troy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Troy See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
58 days ago