Tommy Troy News: Contract selected

The Diamondbacks selected Troy's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

With Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) landing on the injured list Saturday, the Diamondbacks will call upon Troy to add depth to their position-player group. The 24-year-old has slashed .307/.397/.449 with three homers, 28 RBI, 39 runs and six steals through 205 plate appearances at Reno, and he's capable of playing in the outfield and middle infield. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.