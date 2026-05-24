Tommy Troy headshot

Tommy Troy News: Doubles up in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Troy started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over Colorado.

Troy, who made his MLB debut Sunday, doubled and scored in the second and sixth innings. He was called up from Triple-A Reno when the Diamondbacks placed left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Troy joins a group of potential fill-ins that includes Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Troy will get plenty of opportunities while Gurriel is out, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Troy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Troy See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
59 days ago