Tommy Troy News: Resting Sunday
Troy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Troy will hit the bench for the series finale while the Diamondbacks go with Tim Tawa in left field. The 24-year-old rookie had started in each of Arizona's last six games, going 5-for-19 with two doubles and a 3:4 BB:K while scoring five runs.
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