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Tommy Troy News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Troy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Troy will hit the bench for the series finale while the Diamondbacks go with Tim Tawa in left field. The 24-year-old rookie had started in each of Arizona's last six games, going 5-for-19 with two doubles and a 3:4 BB:K while scoring five runs.

Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks
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