Tommy Troy headshot

Tommy Troy News: Strong spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:56am

Troy started at second base and went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics.

Troy rapped three singles, including a pair to the opposite field, and upped his spring line to 11-for-21 (.425) along with four doubles, two RBI, three runs and one stolen base over nine Cactus League appearances. He can play both infield and outfield, but Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that the plan is keep Troy locked at second base for now.

Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks
