Tommy White News: Goes deep again Monday
White went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Royals.
After launching the first homer of his big-league career Sunday, White left the yard again with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Since debuting July 17, the 23-year-old has slashed .267/.295/.347 with two homers, two doubles, three RBI and 12 runs in 27 contests. White played third base Monday but has also seen action at first base in the absence of Nick Kurtz (thumb).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy White See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 17 FAAB Results22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy White See More