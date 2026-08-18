Tommy White News: Goes deep again Monday

White went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Royals.

After launching the first homer of his big-league career Sunday, White left the yard again with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Since debuting July 17, the 23-year-old has slashed .267/.295/.347 with two homers, two doubles, three RBI and 12 runs in 27 contests. White played third base Monday but has also seen action at first base in the absence of Nick Kurtz (thumb).