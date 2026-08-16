Tommy White News: Hammers first big-league homer in win
White went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
White has gone 5-for-12 over his last four games. His long ball Sunday was the first of his major-league career. While White has mostly held his own in his first taste of the majors, he's likely to see only slightly more than a short-side platoon role. He's competing for time at first base with Jeff McNeil as well as being in a three-man battle at third with fellow right-handed hitters Zack Gelof and Max Muncy. Through his first 26 games, White is batting .265 with a .603 OPS, two RBI, 11 runs scored and two doubles.
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