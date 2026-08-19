Tommy White News: Settling back into regular role

White will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

From a playing-time perspective, White appears to be an early beneficiary of Tyler Soderstrom's (hip) recent move to the injured list. White will pick up a fifth consecutive start Wednesday and will be taking a six-game hitting streak into the contest. The rookie corner infielder is slashing .264/.291/.377 with two home runs, six runs and four RBI through his first 15 games of August.