Tommy White News: Supplies three hits in win
White went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.
White has gone 8-for-21 (.381) over his last five games, adding four RBI and three runs in that span. The infielder is playing a majority of the time lately as he continues to split time between first base and third base. He's batting .269 with a .631 OPS, two home runs, eight RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases through the first 35 games of his big-league career.
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