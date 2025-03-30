Fantasy Baseball
Tomoyuki Sugano Injury: Exits start with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 12:42pm

Sugano was lifted from his start Sunday against the Blue Jays after four innings due to an apparent right hand injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports. He struck out one and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks in his MLB debut.

Sugano returned to the hill for the bottom of the fifth after tossing 73 pitches through four innings, but he cut his warmup short and was visited on the mound by a trainer. After getting his hand checked out, Sugano then headed to the dugout without throwing a pitch. The Orioles should have an update on Sugano's status after the game, but his availability for his next projected turn through the rotation next weekend in Kansas City may now be up in the air.

