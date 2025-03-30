Tomoyuki Sugano Injury: Leaves early due to cramps

The Orioles announced that Sugano was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning due to cramps, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Before being pulled from the game prior to the bottom of the fifth inning, Sugano had a team trainer check out his hand. While it's unclear if the cramping he experienced was in his pitching hand or elsewhere on his body, the issue doesn't seem to be a major concern for the 35-year-old rookie, who gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over four frames in his MLB debut. Sugano tentatively lines up to make his next turn through the rotation Saturday in Kansas City, and he should be ready to take the hill that day if he makes it through his between-starts bullpen session without any complications.