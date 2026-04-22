Tomoyuki Sugano News: Bounces back with win
Sugano (2-1) allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Sugano threw 64 of 101 pitches for strikes in this outing. He came up an out short of a quality start, but this is the third time in five starts this season he's limited an opponent to one run. He also avoided giving up a home run for the first time. Sugano has a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings, so he's been more effective than dominant to begin his first year with the Rockies. The right-hander is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Reds.
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