Tomoyuki Sugano News: Chased early in no-decision

Sugano did not factor into the decision in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Guardians, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Sugano was spotted a three-run lead in the top of the first inning but gave it right back in the bottom half. The 35-year-old threw just 50 of 90 pitches for strikes and has now failed to complete five frames in five of eight outings since the start of June. He'll carry a 4.54 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 63:26 K:BB across 103 innings into a favorable home matchup with the Rockies this weekend.