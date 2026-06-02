Tomoyuki Sugano headshot

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Collects fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Sugano (5-4) allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Sugano kept the ball in the yard for the third time in four starts, a span in which he's given up a modest nine runs over 21.1 innings. The right-hander has displayed decent command with a 12:6 K:BB in that span as well, though his limited strikeout potential at tough home park continue to depress his fantasy value. For the season, he's at a 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB through 63.1 innings over 12 starts, which has made him arguably the most reliable Colorado pitcher. Sugano's next start is projected to be a tougher one at home versus the Cubs.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 27: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for May 27: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 27
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago