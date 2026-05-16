Tomoyuki Sugano headshot

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Collects fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Sugano (4-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The 36-year-old right-hander got staked to a 3-1 lead in the first two innings, and Sugano did just enough to make it hold up before being lifted after 88 pitches (54 strikes). It was a needed bounce-back performance after Sugano gave up nine runs in 10.1 innings over his prior two starts, but he isn't fooling anyone right now -- he generated only three swinging strikes Saturday, he's struck out two batters or fewer in four straight trips to the mound. He'll take a 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB through 47 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in a rematch with Arizona.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies
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