Tomoyuki Sugano News: Delayed by visa issues

Sugano has yet to report to Orioles camp due to visa issues but is expected to arrive this weekend, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Assuming he does indeed report this weekend, Sugano's brief tardiness shouldn't affect his spring training prep much. The Japanese right-hander inked a one-year, $13 million contract with Baltimore in December and is expected to open the 2025 season in its rotation.