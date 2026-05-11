Tomoyuki Sugano News: Falls to Phillies

Sugano (3-3) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The Phillies got to Sugano early Sunday, scoring five runs over the first two innings, highlighted by three solo home runs, including two off the bat of Kyle Schwarber. Sugano's now given up nine runs over 10.1 innings in his last two starts after posting a 2.84 ERA across his first six outings this season. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.07 with a 1.19 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 42 innings. Sugano will look to get back on track his next time out, currently scheduled to come at home against the Diamondbacks.