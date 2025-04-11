Fantasy Baseball
Tomoyuki Sugano

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Friday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Sugano will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Blue Jays, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 29, so either Sugano, Cade Povich or perhaps Charlie Morton could be skipped this weekend. Sugano picked up his first career big-league win his last time out when he threw 5.1 innings of one-run ball in Kansas City, fanning four while walking one.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Baltimore Orioles

