Tomoyuki Sugano headshot

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Goes seven innings in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Sugano (2-1) earned the win against the Guardians on Thursday. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three across seven innings.

It was a strong overall performance for Sugano, who faced the minimum number of batters in five of seven innings. The third frame was his only blemish on the day, when he gave up back-to-back solo homers to Daniel Schneemann and Austin Hedges. It was Sugano's first quality start of 2025, and he's opened the season with a 3.43 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 21 innings. His next start is slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.

