Tomoyuki Sugano News: Impressive in team debut
Sugano took a no-decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Sugano fared well in his Rockies debut versus a formidable Toronto lineup, but he came just one out short of being eligible for the win Monday. The right-hander posted a respectable nine whiffs on the evening, though one of his hits surrendered was a home run off the bat of George Springer in the third inning. Sugano is unlikely to project as an attractive fantasy option in starts at hitter-friendly Coors Field in 2026, and he'll be an option to avoid in most formats at home versus the Phillies his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West18 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week191 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More