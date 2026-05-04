Tomoyuki Sugano News: Loses steam in second loss
Sugano (3-2) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Mets. He struck out one.
Sugano cruised through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing four runs, including a homer, and being pulled after recording just one out in the frame. After a lackluster 2025 season with the Orioles, the right-hander has put together a solid 2026 after inking a one-year deal with the Rockies in the offseason, posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 22:11 K:BB across 37 innings (seven starts). The 36-year-old is tentatively scheduled to next pitch Sunday against the Phillies.
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