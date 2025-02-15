Tomoyuki Sugano News: Reports to camp

Sugano reported to Orioles camp Saturday.

Sugano's arrival was delayed a few days due to visa issues, but he's now managed to make his way to the Orioles' facility in Florida without falling too far behind. He expects to throw his first bullpen session Monday, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, and the 35-year-old righty is projected to open the season in Baltimore's starting rotation.