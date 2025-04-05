Tomoyuki Sugano News: Strong showing for first win

Sugano (1-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.

Sugano had a shaky MLB debut that ended early due to cramps, but he managed to bounce back Saturday to earn his first MLB win. He began 17 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and induced several softly hit flyballs for easy outs. Unsurprisingly, Sugano hasn't showcased overpowering stuff early in his big-league sample, but he has been capable of limiting runs and should be in line for plenty of wins with the support of the Baltimore offense.